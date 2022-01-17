Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Expands By 55.8%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the December 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE EFC opened at $17.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.08. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,797,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

