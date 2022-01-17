Short Interest in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Rises By 50.3%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EPHYW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

EPHYW opened at 0.50 on Monday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of 0.50 and a 1 year high of 3.18.

