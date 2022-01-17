Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Drops By 37.5%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec in the third quarter valued at $296,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. 405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,390. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $705.58 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.05%.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

