Short Interest in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Expands By 39.3%

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICCC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 21.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 15.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ImmuCell by 28.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICCC traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.81. 1,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 million, a P/E ratio of 881.88 and a beta of 0.71. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter. ImmuCell had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.21%. Analysts predict that ImmuCell will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

