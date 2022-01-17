Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Drops By 52.4%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 764,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Aegis raised their price objective on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.34% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IINN traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 231,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,300. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.