Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Drops By 52.4%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the December 15th total of 764,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, Aegis raised their price objective on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.34% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.
Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.
Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.