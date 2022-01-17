Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Drops By 37.8%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 472,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IMXI traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.69. 150,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,216 shares of company stock worth $1,182,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in International Money Express by 53.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in International Money Express by 98,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in International Money Express by 485.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

