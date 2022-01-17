Short Interest in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Declines By 56.3%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 522,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,700. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

