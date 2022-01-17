Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Drops By 38.8%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JSML traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $58.97 and a 52 week high of $73.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSML. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter.

