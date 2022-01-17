Short Interest in Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Rises By 53.5%

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JPXGY opened at $10.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPXGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Japan Exchange Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Japan Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial exchange holding company that manages stock-company type financial instruments exchange and related businesses. It provides market infrastructure for financial instruments that offers investors a venue to manage their financial assets and listed companies, a platform to raise funds they require.

