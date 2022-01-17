Short Interest in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expands By 44.0%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.58. 621,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,640. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.46. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

