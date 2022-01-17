Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Declines By 36.1%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the December 15th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JRVMF stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Jervois Mining has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.53.

Jervois Mining Company Profile

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

