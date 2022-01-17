Short Interest in Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Expands By 40.7%

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 853,900 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 607,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,647,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaltura alerts:

KLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Finally, reduced their price target on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Kaltura stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.26. 531,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.29 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.