Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Declines By 38.5%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.44. 445,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,330. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.23. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.65%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

