Short Interest in Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Expands By 50.0%

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LBRMF opened at $0.11 on Monday. Labrador Iron Mines has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Labrador Iron Mines Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

