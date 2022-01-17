Short Interest in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Expands By 41.0%

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,700 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the December 15th total of 662,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of LDI stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $4.90. 620,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,500. loanDepot has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh bought 182,150 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.