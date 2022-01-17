Short Interest in Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Expands By 54.3%

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $70.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.96. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $86.31.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.50.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

