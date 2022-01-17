Short Interest in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Increases By 50.5%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,530,000 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the December 15th total of 18,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,586 shares of company stock worth $455,141. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $65,944,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

LAZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $15.42 on Monday. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.