Short Interest in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Grows By 53.9%

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the December 15th total of 189,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Mesabi Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSB stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $419.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The mining company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 233.34% and a net margin of 95.32%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.88%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.63%.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

