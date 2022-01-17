Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Decreases By 37.3%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NCSM stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $94.13 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NCS Multistage by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NCS Multistage during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

