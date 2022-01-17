Short Interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Grows By 42.6%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the December 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Danske lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SEB Equities raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,289,000 after buying an additional 39,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

