Short Interest in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Expands By 53.0%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the December 15th total of 712,500 shares. Currently, 24.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NXTD stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Nxt-ID has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $34.40.
Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative net margin of 68.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.
About Nxt-ID
Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.
