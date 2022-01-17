Short Interest in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Drops By 36.2%

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the December 15th total of 327,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OPGN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.98. 369,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPGN. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on OpGen in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OpGen by 502.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 72,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OpGen by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 91,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OpGen by 64.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 125,309 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in OpGen in the second quarter worth $26,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.