Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Expands By 54.4%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,356.0 days.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Oracle Co. Japan from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OCLCF stock opened at $87.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.23. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12 month low of $87.38 and a 12 month high of $92.00.

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

