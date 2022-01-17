Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Expands By 40.5%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE PRT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 56,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,490. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.51. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 87.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.61%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

