Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Declines By 36.0%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.15. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux raised Prada from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on Prada in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.70.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

