Short Interest in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Decreases By 38.7%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,534,000 after purchasing an additional 793,567 shares during the period. Loews Corp increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 45.3% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 231,409 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 198.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 103,021 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 17.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 78,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 54.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PVG. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial cut Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.39. 1,926,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

