Short Interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Grows By 40.6%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Puxin by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puxin by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Puxin by 374.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 216,639 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Puxin by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 352,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.
Puxin Company Profile
Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.
