Short Interest in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Grows By 40.6%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Puxin alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Puxin by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Puxin by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Puxin by 374.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 216,639 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Puxin by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 352,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEW remained flat at $$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,310. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.60. Puxin has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.