Short Interest in Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Declines By 38.5%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Red Metal Resources stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.19. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Red Metal Resources has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
Red Metal Resources Company Profile
