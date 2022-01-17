Short Interest in Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Declines By 38.5%

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Red Metal Resources stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.19. 3,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Red Metal Resources has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

Get Red Metal Resources alerts:

Red Metal Resources Company Profile

Red Metal Resources Ltd., an early stage mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The firm explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Farellon property, which is located in the Carrizal Alto mining district; the Perth property, which is located in the III Region of Atacama, Chile; and the Mateo property in III Region of Chile, Region de Atacama.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Red Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.