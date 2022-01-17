Short Interest in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Expands By 39.2%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the December 15th total of 48,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

RYB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370. The stock has a market cap of $57.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.88. RYB Education has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $5.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.12.

Get RYB Education alerts:

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RYB Education had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYB. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 229.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 110.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.