Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Declines By 39.3%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMIT traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,720. Schmitt Industries has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 214.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of Schmitt Industries worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

