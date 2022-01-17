Short Interest in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Expands By 44.0%

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 749,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE SEAH remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. 883,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,020. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $649,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

