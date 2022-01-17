Short Interest in St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Expands By 48.2%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 622,200 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 419,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 777.8 days.

St. James’s Place stock opened at $21.90 on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

