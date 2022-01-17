Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Increases By 41.7%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days.

SDGCF remained flat at $$26.03 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $39.49.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical business. It operates through the Drug Store and Discount Store segments. The Drug Store segment sells pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, and general merchandise. The Discount Store segment offers household goods and food products. The company was founded by Yukimasa Tada in December 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

