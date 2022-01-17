Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Decreases By 37.3%

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 586,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SVFA remained flat at $$9.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. 7,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,580. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06. SVF Investment has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SVF Investment by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 1,766,923 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,576,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in SVF Investment by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,874,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after buying an additional 1,108,598 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,472,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,175,000.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

