Short Interest in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Declines By 39.0%

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TTM stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $34.50. 876,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. Tata Motors has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Tata Motors by 436.1% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,455 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

