Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Increases By 42.7%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 427,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of TCBI stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,480. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.52 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

