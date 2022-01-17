Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Grows By 52.6%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the December 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT opened at $9.75 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TACT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other TransAct Technologies news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $75,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $195,697 in the last ninety days. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 137,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 577,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

