Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Drops By 50.1%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the December 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
EOD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 138,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.08.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
