Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Drops By 50.1%

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the December 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EOD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 138,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,840. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,060 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

