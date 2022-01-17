Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Declines By 38.9%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 9,980,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AUY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,541,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,589,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 132,042 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 518,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 379.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 176,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 139,341 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

