SIBCoin Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $276,716.62 and $419.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,273.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.98 or 0.07621720 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.86 or 0.00356855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.29 or 0.00894867 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00073454 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.02 or 0.00515731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.48 or 0.00261352 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,648,431 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.