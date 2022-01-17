Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 589,100 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the December 15th total of 414,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 490.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LWSCF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

LWSCF traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $11.71. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.99.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

