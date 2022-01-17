SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of SIFCO Industries worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

SIFCO Industries stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.65. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,330. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 million, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.57. SIFCO Industries has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

