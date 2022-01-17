Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,906,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $90,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,438.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,427.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Forty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

