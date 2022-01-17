Silicon Valley Capital Partners Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $520.60. 2,659,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $609.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.20. The company has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

