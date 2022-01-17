Silicon Valley Capital Partners Raises Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $36,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $433.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,990. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $335.60 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.