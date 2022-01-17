Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 51000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of C$7.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project covering an area of 397 hectare located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and 100% interest in the Melchett Lake VMS Project covering an area of 3,996 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

