SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SBEAU remained flat at $$10.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $17.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the second quarter worth $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 63.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 27.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 63,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.