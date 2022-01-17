SingularityDAO Market Cap Reaches $44.18 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00003564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $44.18 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00056332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

