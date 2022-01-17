SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$12.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$103.44 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a one year low of C$3.50 and a one year high of C$13.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.85.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.