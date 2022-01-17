Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Up 43.1% in December

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the December 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SIXWF stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile
